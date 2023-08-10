Tom Siebel: CEO of C3.ai

Tom Siebel is the CEO of C3.ai, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. C3.ai focuses on developing AI solutions for various industries, including energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Under Siebel’s leadership, C3.ai has gained recognition for its innovative approach to AI and machine learning. The company’s AI software enables organizations to harness the power of big data and make data-driven decisions. C3.ai’s AI solutions can be used for predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and customer engagement, among other applications.

Siebel has extensive experience in the technology industry. Before founding C3.ai, he was the chairman and CEO of Siebel Systems, a leading provider of CRM software. Siebel Systems was acquired by Oracle Corporation in 2006.

In addition to his role at C3.ai, Siebel is known for his philanthropic efforts. He established the Tom and Stacey Siebel Foundation, which supports educational initiatives, environmental conservation, and projects to combat homelessness.

Siebel’s leadership and expertise in the AI industry have earned him various accolades. He was named one of the 50 most influential people in business by Fortune magazine in 2018.

C3.ai continues to innovate in the AI space under Siebel’s guidance. The company collaborates with industry leaders and strives to address complex business challenges using AI technologies. With its AI software, C3.ai aims to help organizations optimize their operations, improve decision-making processes, and drive growth.

As the CEO of C3.ai, Tom Siebel plays a crucial role in shaping the future of AI. His dedication to advancing AI technologies and improving business outcomes has positioned C3.ai as a leading player in the field.