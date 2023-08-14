Charlie Kaufman Condemns Hollywood Studio System and Calls for Change

Writer-director Charlie Kaufman, known for films like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Synecdoche, New York,” expressed his disdain for the current Hollywood studio system during a masterclass at the Sarajevo Film Festival. Wearing a WGA-branded “strike” t-shirt, Kaufman urged filmmakers to explore alternative ways of creating work outside of the studio system.

Kaufman criticized the focus on profit in the industry, stating that the only films making money nowadays are “garbage.” He expressed concern about the seductive nature of creating such work, as it allows people to avoid self-reflection and meaningful storytelling. Kaufman proposed the idea of creating an organization to support filmmakers who make valuable, artistic films.

Another topic Kaufman addressed was the ongoing WGA strike, which he referred to as the “AI issue.” He argued that writers have been trained to contribute to the creation of shallow work, further advocating for the WGA to stand firm in its opposition to the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting. Kaufman believes that AI lacks the ability to create moments of humanity and that human writers must strive to produce meaningful content.

Kaufman also criticized audiences for their consumption of shallow, commercially-driven Hollywood films. He accused them of falling for cynical sales pitches and described the industry’s impact as a corrupting force. He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between genuine art and entertainment and concluded that movies driven solely by profit cannot be considered art.

During the masterclass, Kaufman screened his short film “Jackals and Fireflies,” which he shot on a cellphone. The film follows a woman contemplating her life and loneliness while wandering the streets of New York City.

Later in the evening, Kaufman was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the festival, followed by a screening of the film “Adaptation,” which he wrote.

The Sarajevo Film Festival will continue until August 18th.