Chargeflow Raises $11 Million in Seed Funding to Combat Chargeback Fraud

Chargeflow, an AI-powered startup fighting chargeback fraud, has announced that it has secured $11 million in a seed funding round led by OpenView Venture Partners. This investment follows Chargeflow’s undisclosed $3 million seed round that closed a few months ago, bringing the total amount raised by the startup to $14 million.

Launched in 2021 by Ariel Chen and Avia Chen, Israeli-American entrepreneurs, Chargeflow was born out of their previous experience with chargebacks while running their beauty brand, Babe Cosmetics. The duo, with expertise in ecommerce, technology, and fintech, noticed a lack of existing solutions to address this problem, which prompted them to create Chargeflow.

Chargebacks are complex and require specific evidence to overturn. Credit card networks use different chargeback codes, each with its own set of requirements. To streamline the process, Chargeflow leverages machine learning to generate custom dispute evidence for each chargeback, such as delivery confirmation receipts and signed orders, and automatically submits it to the appropriate bank or credit card company.

The impact of chargeback fraud on businesses is significant. A 2022 survey revealed that 65% of merchants reported an increase in chargeback fraud compared to the previous year. Merchants lose an estimated $34 for every $1 in chargebacks, and this figure is projected to rise to $193 in 2023.

Chargeflow aims to maximize the chances of a merchant winning the dispute by matching incoming disputes to the business’s order data, examining the chargeback code and its requirements, and generating a dispute response using customized templates. Human experts review the AI-generated responses before they are submitted.

By integrating with existing e-commerce platforms, payment service providers, and related tools, Chargeflow calculates the potential success of chargeback disputes by analyzing transaction data. The company only charges merchants based on successful recovery of disputes in their favor, saving businesses time and money.

Despite the competition in the chargeback-fighting space, Chargeflow remains confident in its growth prospects. The funds raised in this round will be used to further develop the startup’s technology and expand its presence in the U.S. Additionally, Chargeflow plans to double its current workforce of approximately 40 employees to 80 by the end of the year.

Post navigation