An AI-Controlled Drone System Beats Professional Pilots in Head-to-Head Races

An AI-controlled drone system called Swift has defeated three professional drone pilots in a series of head-to-head races, winning 15 out of 25 races. Developed by Elia Kaufmann, a robotics engineer at the University of Zurich, and researchers at Intel Labs, Swift combines AI-learning algorithms with a single camera and onboard sensors to detect the drone’s surroundings and movement.

Unlike previous autonomous racing drones, Swift does not rely on inputs from external motion cameras. Instead, it utilizes an onboard camera and an inertial sensor to measure acceleration and rotation, which are then processed by two AI algorithms to determine the drone’s position relative to the square gates on the race track.

Although Swift lost 40 percent of the races, it beat each human pilot multiple times and achieved the fastest recorded race time, half a second faster than the best human time. The autonomous drone demonstrated the ability to maintain high average speeds, find the shortest racing line, and operate closer to its limits throughout the race.

One of the key innovations of Swift is the deployment of a second artificial neural network that uses deep reinforcement learning. This network primarily learns through trial and error during the training process, refining its controls for real-world vision. Swift was trained in a simulation of the race track and explored different routes to find faster paths.

While Swift’s performance is impressive, there are still challenges to overcome before it can navigate outdoor arenas with unpredictable conditions. However, with drones acquiring sensing information more rapidly than human pilots, autonomous drones are likely to eventually surpass human performance under difficult conditions.

The study showcasing Swift’s capabilities has been published in the journal Nature.

