CEVA Enhances NeuPro-M NPU Family for Generative AI Workloads

CEVA has announced its enhanced NeuPro-M NPU family, designed to address the processing needs of the next era of Generative AI. The NeuPro-M NPU delivers industry-leading performance and power efficiency for AI inferencing workloads from cloud to edge applications. It has been redesigned to support transformer networks, as well as CNNs and other neural networks, enabling optimized applications that leverage the capabilities of both Generative and classic AI.

The NeuPro-M NPU is suitable for use in a wide range of markets, including infrastructure, industrial, automotive, PC, consumer, and mobile. It boasts an industry-leading 350 TOPS/Watt, making it highly cost and power efficient. The NPU family is scalable to address use cases from the edge to the cloud and is future-proof to support new inferencing models.

According to ABI Research, the market for Edge AI is expected to grow significantly, with Generative AI playing a vital role in this growth. However, the hardware market for Generative AI is currently concentrated among a few vendors. To deliver on the promise of this technology, there is a need for lower-power, lower-cost inference processing. CEVA’s NeuPro-M NPU IP offers a compelling proposition for deploying generative AI on-device with an impressive power budget. The scalability of the architecture also allows NeuPro-M to address more performance-intensive use cases.

The enhanced NeuPro-M architecture is highly versatile and future-proof, thanks to its integrated Vector Processing Unit (VPU) and support for any future network layer. The architecture supports any activation and any data flow, with true sparsity for data and weights for up to 4X acceleration in performance. The NeuPro-M family now includes four NPUs, providing customers with diverse options for addressing multiple applications and markets.

Accompanying the enhanced NeuPro-M architecture is a comprehensive development tool chain based on CEVA’s neural network AI compiler, CDNN. The CDNN software includes a memory manager and is compatible with common open-source frameworks. The NPM11 NPU IP is currently available for customer deployment, while the NPM12, NPM14, and NPM18 are available for lead customers.