Cera Launches AI That Predicts Falls at Home with 83% Accuracy

Cera, a health tech company that delivers social care across the UK, has developed and launched artificial intelligence (AI) that can predict people falling at home with an accuracy of 83%, up to a week before it happens. The AI technology is aimed at improving social care and preventing hospitalizations.

Cera’s carers and nurses, who conduct 50,000 home visits per day on behalf of the NHS and local authorities, use the Cera SmartCare App to input key indicators such as poor sleep or changes in mood. This data is then used by the Fall Prediction AI to accurately identify individuals at the highest risk of falling. Carers can intervene in advance to prevent falls.

Unlike other AI technologies, Cera’s AI does not replace human tasks but requires the in-person interaction between carers or nurses and their patients. If applied to all individuals over the age of 65 receiving social care in England, the AI could potentially predict around 10,000 fall-related hospitalizations per year, one week in advance.

Founder and CEO of Cera, Dr. Ben Maruthappa MBE, believes that this breakthrough could have a significant impact on reducing falls among the elderly population and easing the pressure on the NHS. He emphasizes the importance of working with local authorities and the NHS to deliver better care and prevent falls, saving up to £550 million per year.

Cera is launching its Falls Prediction AI across the UK, including locations such as Wiltshire, Wirral, Yorkshire South and West, Essex and Havering, Abercynon, and Forth Valley. In addition to falls prediction, Cera is also utilizing AI in other areas of healthcare.

By focusing on falls prevention, Cera aims to address the high number of hospitalizations resulting from falls by people over the age of 65. Preventing falls not only improves the quality of life for individuals but also reduces the burden on healthcare systems.

Director of Operations at Cera Care, Charlotte Donald, highlights the significance of preventing falls for the elderly population and expresses excitement about the implementation of this groundbreaking technology. The Cera team is eager to start implementing these AI-driven initiatives.