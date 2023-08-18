Abacus.AI CEO Engages ChatGPT in Hilarious Banter

Recently, Bindu Reddy, the co-founder and CEO of Abacus.AI, had an amusing conversation with ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, which has been making waves on social media. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation on her Twitter account, Reddy jokingly referred to it as her “revenge” on ChatGPT.

In the conversation, Reddy initiated the interaction by instructing ChatGPT to prompt her. The AI bot responded by asking about the history of artificial intelligence. However, Reddy cleverly turned the tables on ChatGPT by stating that, as a human, she cannot provide a historical account and redirected the conversation towards a more casual chat.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, accumulating nearly 800,000 views and 12,000 likes on Twitter. Internet users found the exchange amusing, with many applauding Reddy’s quick wit. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November of the previous year, and it swiftly gained popularity, surpassing 100 million sign-ups. However, this record was recently surpassed by Threads, a platform similar to X, launched by Meta Platforms under Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership, which reached the milestone in just five days.

The conversation between Bindu Reddy and ChatGPT serves as a lighthearted reminder that even the most advanced AI systems have limitations. It also highlights the human touch and humor that can be infused into AI interactions.