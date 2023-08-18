University of Kentucky: Advancing the Commonwealth

CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
The University of Kentucky is the state’s flagship, land-grant institution with a mission to advance the Commonwealth. Our focus is on preparing the next generation of leaders and transforming the lives of Kentuckians through education, research, creative work, service, and healthcare. Students are at the heart of everything we do.

We take pride in being a catalyst for breakthroughs and a force for healing. At UK, ingenuity unfolds. Our community is comprised of visionaries, disruptors, and pioneers who contribute to our 200 academic programs, a $476.5 million research and development enterprise, and a world-class medical center – all located on one campus.

Forbes recognized UK in 2022 as one of the “Best Employers for New Grads.” This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to not only advance Kentucky but also create a community of belonging for everyone. As a testament to our dedication, INSIGHT into Diversity named us a “Diversity Champion.”

Although our mission has evolved since our establishment in 1865, our vision of serving both our Commonwealth and the world remains unchanged. We are proud to be the University for Kentucky.

