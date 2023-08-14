Artificial Intelligence at Cedars-Sinai: Enhancing Patient Care and Advancing Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, and Cedars-Sinai is at the forefront of utilizing AI technology to improve patient care, drive scientific discovery, and enhance physician and staff well-being.

Cedars-Sinai is leveraging breakthroughs in AI technology to make significant strides in clinical and research initiatives. Researchers are using AI to identify early signs of pancreatic cancer, predict sudden cardiac arrest, and uncover genetic predictors of Alzheimer’s disease risk.

AI is seen as a tool that extends and enhances human capabilities and intelligence. Craig Kwiatkowski, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Cedars-Sinai, believes that AI has the potential to transform the ways healthcare is envisioned, planned, and delivered. The organization is moving deliberately in the early stages of this AI journey to fully understand and harness its vast opportunities.

Cedars-Sinai has developed a strategic AI framework built on three pillars: investing and planning, transitioning innovation into adoption, and ensuring the ethical use of AI technology. The organization is investing in state-of-the-art AI technology, infrastructure, and services, while fostering AI fluency across their workforce. They are also focusing on integrating AI discoveries into clinical practice to address real-world healthcare challenges and deliver benefits to patients and healthcare providers.

Ethics and responsible governance are critical aspects of Cedars-Sinai’s AI strategy. The organization is committed to adhering to regulatory requirements and ensuring that AI tools are used in fair, unbiased, and privacy-protected ways.

To support its AI initiatives, Cedars-Sinai has created an Artificial Intelligence Council. This cross-functional council of leaders from patient care, research, data, and technology teams provides a forum for open dialogue and idea exchange. They set priorities, evaluate AI tools, and promote responsible AI principles to ensure safe and effective deployment.

AI is already making a difference in research and clinical programs at Cedars-Sinai. The organization has utilized AI to detect early signs of pancreatic cancer, predict heart conditions, create complex brain cell models, study genetic predictors of Alzheimer’s disease risk, improve outcomes for patients with liver diseases, and aid in predicting the need for cesarean section delivery. They have also developed AI models to predict pain management outcomes in spine surgery and diagnose the severity of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Looking forward, Cedars-Sinai remains committed to expanding the scope of AI applications in healthcare. They recognize that AI has the potential to improve healthcare outcomes and the quality of life for patients, physicians, and staff. By building a strong foundation, Cedars-Sinai is poised to embrace a future of limitless possibilities in AI-assisted healthcare.