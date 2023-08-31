The Changing Role of the Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

The role of the Chief Digital Officer (CDO) has evolved to encompass more than just managing information. It now involves advancing the ways work gets done, whether by humans, technology, or a combination of both. In some cases, the title of CDO may even be conflated with that of Chief Transformation Officer or Chief Innovation Officer.

To be effective in their role, CDOs must bring continuous change to their organizations. This goes beyond implementing the right technology – it requires understanding how change is perceived by employees and stakeholders and addressing their concerns and resistance. People can either help drive the adoption of new ideas and processes or align themselves against change.

Successful CDOs tailor their messaging, measure the efficacy of communication, and actively listen to feedback, in order to lead their organizations through disruptive transformations. Despite the potential benefits that these changes can bring, it is important to recognize that many individuals have a deep attachment to existing systems and processes, even if they are flawed.

The future of work promises even more change, with the rise of technologies like Gen AI and advanced analytics, as well as the increasing prevalence of hybrid and distributed workforces. Embracing these opportunities will require organizations to navigate potential resistance and incorporate new tools, insights, and automation into their operations.

In an industry that has accumulated technology debt, success will depend on how well people are able to let go of the past and embrace new ways of working. The test for CDOs and their organizations will be to effectively manage this transition.

Source: John D’Angelo, Deloitte

