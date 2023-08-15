CityLife

cBrain Launches AI for Government Initiative

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) has introduced an AI for Government Initiative that offers tailor-made Artificial Intelligence (AI) functionality for government organizations. The initiative aims to enable government entities to enhance operations and learn from each other, seamlessly integrating with the F2 platform.

The AI for Government initiative is a research project by cBrain, employing a sandbox approach. This sandbox provides a secure environment specific to each customer, simulating real government work and case processing. It allows government authorities to explore and test specific use cases using their own data.

Working closely with government entities, the initiative will result in the development of new F2 products, including standard extension modules and customer-specific AI functionality that is trained using individual customer data. By using AI, government organizations can experience increased productivity, improved work quality, and enhanced services for citizens. However, there are significant security and compliance challenges related to AI usage in the government sector, such as Schrems II and GDPR. Therefore, it is crucial for AI solutions to support government-specific data and use cases.

cBrain’s unique F2 architecture allows them to offer AI functionality tailored specifically for government needs, addressing compliance issues and providing in-depth learning based on customer data. During the spring, cBrain developed F2 to incorporate fully integrated AI functionality in parallel with the development of the sandbox approach.

The F2-based AI sandbox approach is now available for customers, with cBrain already signing agreements with a Danish ministerial department and a large Danish government agency. These customers will pilot AI functionality customized to their requirements. cBrain is also in discussions with other government organizations in Denmark and internationally, interested in exploring how AI can support their specific needs using the F2-based AI sandbox approach.

Government organizations find the F2-based AI sandbox approach appealing because it allows them to experiment and learn from real-life work scenarios, based on their own case types and data. Additionally, the standardized sandbox approach facilitates the sharing of experiences and knowledge among government organizations, creating a platform for an informal government community.

Overall, cBrain’s AI for Government Initiative aims to equip government organizations with advanced AI capabilities while addressing the unique challenges and regulations associated with the public sector.

