UK ADVANCE Develops Guidelines for Faculty on Addressing Artificial Intelligence Programs in the Classroom

A group at the University of Kentucky (UK) has spent the summer creating guidelines for faculty on how to address certain artificial intelligence (AI) programs in the classroom. The guidelines were developed in response to the increasing popularity of “generative” AI programs like Chat GPT, which have the ability to produce content such as text and images.

The university launched UK ADVANCE (Advancing Data Utilization for Value in Academia for National and Campus-wide Excellence) earlier this summer with the aim of providing recommendations for faculty on how to navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by AI software.

Trey Conatser, the director of the Center for the Enhancement of Learning and Teaching at UK and a member of the ADVANCE committee, expressed cautious curiosity about the potential of AI to enhance various aspects of education. He emphasized the need for adaptable policies surrounding AI and acknowledged that its impact on individual courses may vary.

The guidelines address significant concerns surrounding AI in academia, including issues of plagiarism and data privacy. They also touch upon the use of AI “detectors” and some of the existing technological challenges they face.

Conatser highlighted the ability of AI programs like Chat GPT to generate essays, noting that while academic dishonesty remains a concern, AI is likely to play a prominent role in future careers. He emphasized the importance of educating students to be informed users of AI.

Since Chat GPT’s launch in November 2022, this academic year will mark the first full year of its availability. As AI technology continues to evolve, UK ADVANCE is committed to adapting its goals and guidelines accordingly.