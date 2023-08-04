The Role of Educators in Teaching Students to Use AI Effectively and Ethically

Educators play a critical role in teaching students how to effectively and ethically use the internet. With the easy accessibility of information on the internet, it has become a concern for educators and editors. The internet is filled with uncertain and unreliable sources, making it difficult for students to use academic journals or find credible sources through traditional means.

To address this, educators need to teach students how to properly use the internet, determine reliable sources, and attribute information correctly in their assignments. With the introduction of AI technology, such as free chatbots like ChatGPT, educators need to understand that these tools are not to be competed with or outlawed, but rather integrated into the classroom.

In Hawaii public schools, the focus is on finding useful and effective ways to integrate tools like ChatGPT into public classrooms instead of banning them. The Director of the curriculum innovation branch in the DOE’s Office of Curriculum and Instructional Design, Winston Sakurai, believes that using AI technology in education can move it forward in ways that are not yet fully understood.

While there are concerns about cheating with AI tools like ChatGPT, educators can address this issue through proper training. Some teachers have reported catching students cheating using ChatGPT, but plagiarism and cheating are not new problems. Educators have been dealing with these issues for generations, even before the introduction of AI technology.

Even OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, acknowledges the limitations of the tool, including occasional generation of incorrect information, biased content, and limited knowledge of events after 2021. This is where teachers come in. With the right training and guidance, educators can confidently instruct students on how to use AI tools effectively and ethically.

According to surveys, many K-12 teachers have already started using ChatGPT and anticipate increased use in the future. While AI tools like ChatGPT offer benefits like brainstorming help and language support, there are concerns about academic integrity and the potential hindrance of critical thought. Teachers should play a crucial role in guiding students on the responsible use of AI tools in their learning process.

AI technology is here to stay and will continue to improve. Schools should embrace AI as a tool and resource that students can master. Teachers can also utilize AI technology for personalizing lesson plans and generating ideas for classroom activities. Ultimately, the responsible use of AI technology involves striking a balance between leveraging its benefits while addressing its potential drawbacks.

It’s about the responsible use of technology, and the possibilities are endless.