Catch+Release Secures $8 Million Investment to Build AI-Powered Search Engine

Catch+Release, an eight-year-old startup based in San Francisco, aims to revolutionize the way companies find and license user-generated content for their marketing materials. The company, founded by Analisa Goodin, started as an image research firm in 2015 before evolving into a platform that connects brands with existing user-generated content. Catch+Release recently announced an $8 million extension round of funding, bringing its total funding to $22 million. The investors include Accel, Cervin, Stagwell, HarbourVest Partners, 35V (Kevin Durant’s venture firm), and Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta.

The Catch+Release platform assists marketers in finding relevant content by providing bookmarking tools and offering human curation services for a fee. Brands can build their collections and galleries by pasting URLs into the platform. Catch+Release evaluates the content using various criteria such as the presence of logos, content sensitivity, and the number of people involved. The platform then assigns a “licensability” score to the content and reaches out to the creator to discuss licensing opportunities.

Catch+Release also encourages creators to join the platform and connect their social channels, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, so that brands can easily discover their content. The company charges brands a flat fee for licensing clearance and takes a marketplace markup on the content after compensating the creators. Catch+Release claims to have helped creators secure $20 million in licensing fees so far.

In addition to its current services, Catch+Release is working to develop an AI-powered search engine for brands. Co-founder Analisa Goodin stated that there is currently no such tool available for marketers. The company aims to enable brands to search for specific content based on desired themes or narratives. Goodin believes that while generative AI tools have potential, there is still a need to improve their quality and capabilities, especially in video production.

Catch+Release has been approached about licensing its data for generative AI training, and Goodin expressed willingness to participate as long as creators are fairly compensated. However, she did not disclose the parties that approached the company for AI training data. With the new investment, Catch+Release plans to invest in product development and marketing to further expand its services and capabilities.