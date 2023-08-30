Casper College Hosts Social and Behavioral Sciences Seminar on AI

Casper College in Wyoming is hosting a seminar on artificial intelligence (AI) titled “AI: A Fork in the Road, Navigating Turns in the Tech.” The event will feature keynote speaker A.J. Juliani, a bestselling author and faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education. Juliani will discuss how AI can enhance learning and creativity, as well as engage learners in an era of distraction.

Throughout the day, other presenters will cover various topics related to AI. Political science instructors Nathan Blank and Daniel Gallegos will explore questions surrounding AI and its impact on our republic and national politics. Criminal justice instructor Heather Lloyd and paralegal instructor Amanda Nelson will address legal liability for AI-generated content. Psychology instructor Kristina Pham will discuss humane education and its connections to human rights, animal protection, and environmental sustainability. Psychology instructor John Ordiway and seminar director Bri Weigel will present strategies to stay focused and connect meaningfully in a digital world.

In addition to speaker sessions, there will be “Living Room Conversations” where participants can engage in guided discussions on specific topics to facilitate connections and understanding. The seminar will also include a debate hosted by the Casper College Forensics team.

All presentations and the debate will take place at Casper College’s Wheeler Concert Hall, while the “Living Room Conversations” will be held at the T-Bird Nest in the Casper College Student Union/University of Wyoming Casper building.

The seminar is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, contact Brianne Weigel at [email protected].

Definitions:

– Artificial Intelligence (AI): Technology that enables machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, and learning.

– Humane Education: A field that focuses on creating individuals who identify and address inhumane, unsustainable, and unjust systems to develop equitable solutions for people, animals, and the environment.

