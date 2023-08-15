CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Case Western Reserve University Invests in A.I. Technology

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Case Western Reserve University Invests in A.I. Technology

Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is making significant investments in A.I. technology to stay on the cutting edge. The university recently received a $5.1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to accelerate A.I. and machine learning research in Ohio. This grant will be used to recruit and hire A.I. experts, train students in A.I. technology, and provide access to community colleges.

Professor Sanjaya Gajurel, a computer science expert at Case Western Reserve, is leading the effort to educate students about A.I. technology. He believes that understanding and modifying the code is essential for students to fully utilize the potential of A.I. He is particularly interested in using GPU servers to run A.I. algorithms more efficiently.

The university aims to make better use of the vast amounts of research data available. Currently, only 20% of the data being generated is utilized. By leveraging A.I. technology, Case Western Reserve hopes to increase data utilization and unlock new opportunities.

The focus of the research will be on biomedical engineering, materials science, and agricultural data science. The university plans to conduct research, participate in conferences and workshops, and create training materials to advance the understanding and application of A.I.

Professor Gajurel has been following the development of A.I. for eight years and is enthusiastic about its potential. However, he emphasizes the importance of ethical and responsible use of A.I. technology.

With these investments and initiatives, Case Western Reserve University is positioning itself as a leader in A.I. technology and ensuring that its students are well-prepared for the future job market, where A.I. will play a prominent role.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

AI

Generative Red Team Challenge Highlights Misuse of AI and the Need for Security Measures

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Florida High Schools Offer AI Coursework Through UF Program

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Hackers Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Steal User Passwords with Near-Perfect Accuracy, Study Finds

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

Exploring Hidden Ecosystems Beneath Undersea Volcanic Vents

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Generative Red Team Challenge Highlights Misuse of AI and the Need for Security Measures

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The New Moon Offers Dark Skies for Stargazing Astronomers

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Extent of Antarctic Sea Ice on August 7, 2023

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments