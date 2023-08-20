The Reality of Artificial Intelligence: Separating Fact from Fiction

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the subject of much discussion recently. Its popularity has soared, with AI receiving as many searches on Google as pop star Taylor Swift. There is a growing fear that AI will replace our jobs, but the truth is more nuanced.

Some companies are leveraging AI to accomplish incredible feats, while others are simply using it as a marketing buzzword. This can make the topic confusing and alarming for outsiders. However, a conversation with a friend who develops AI technology shed some light on the matter.

As a computer engineer, I felt like I had missed out on the emergence of AI during my college years. But my friend, who is also a computer engineer, explained that the fundamentals of education in the field have not changed significantly. AI is just a new way to talk about technology, a new language. While some companies are making significant strides with AI, others are using it to enhance their branding, capitalizing on the buzzworthy nature of the term.

So, what does this mean for the average person? Looking back at the time before AI, when we were concerned about technology replacing our jobs, the reality is that technology has generally augmented rather than replaced human labor. Computers made processes more efficient, and while some jobs changed or evolved, we are still here, working.

Likewise, AI will undoubtedly enable us to perform certain tasks more efficiently, such as writing and planning. However, humans will always be indispensable. We bring strategy, care, and insights that cannot be replicated by computers.

That said, there will be some impact. AI will bring about change, but the current online exaggeration of its impact is mostly a marketing tactic employed by companies wanting to be seen as technologically advanced.

To alleviate fears, it is beneficial to learn about AI and understand its capabilities. If you believe your job may be more susceptible to AI disruption, it may be wise to evaluate and diversify your skillset as a precautionary measure.

In conclusion, while AI is fascinating and holds significant potential, it is unlikely to fully replace the human workforce. It is important not to let fear and exaggeration cloud our perception of its true impact.