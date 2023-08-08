Carbyne Translation: Automatic Language Detection and Two-Way Translation for Calls and Texts

Carbyne APEX, the emergency call management platform from Carbyne, now includes a new AI-driven, cloud-based translation feature. This feature aims to assist 9-1-1 centers by providing automatic language translation capabilities for audio, texts, and chats.

According to Gitnux, the average length of an English-language 9-1-1 call in major US cities is around two minutes. However, when a non-English speaking caller requires a live translator, the call can take up to six minutes. Carbyne’s Translation feature uses artificial intelligence to quickly detect the caller’s native language and translate the conversation in real-time. This reduces the time it takes to translate by up to 70% compared to human translation.

The purpose of this feature is to alleviate the stress that callers may experience when trying to communicate during a crisis and improve dispatch accuracy. By detecting the caller’s native language and allowing them to communicate in their preferred language, Carbyne Translation provides a powerful tool to 9-1-1 professionals.

Research from the Journal Prehospital Emergency Care shows that 9-1-1 response times increase by an average of 125% for non-English speaking callers in the US. By reducing language barriers, Carbyne Translation not only aims to reduce response times but also enhance comprehension and situational awareness for call takers.

The features of Carbyne Translation include translation of audio calls, Text-to-911, and instant messaging for call takers, real-time on-screen translations of the caller’s native language, and automatic translation of the call handler’s speech from English to the caller’s language. This allows call takers to hear the caller’s tone and language while still viewing translated text on-screen.

Carbyne customers can access Carbyne Translation as an add-on to Carbyne APEX call management software through the early access program. The goal of Carbyne is to redefine emergency collaboration and improve communication between people, enterprises, and governments in order to save lives.