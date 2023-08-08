Fire Departments in Colorado Partner with Pano AI for Early Fire Detection

Fire departments in Colorado are teaming up with Pano AI, an early fire detection company, to enhance their fire mitigation efforts. Carbondale Rural Fire and Protection District is the latest department to adopt artificial intelligence technology for fire detection. With the help of funding from a global financier, Carbondale Fire will install panoramic cameras on a telecommunications tower at Elephant Mountain in the Crystal Valley.

The deployment of these cameras, known as “stations,” will provide 360-degree visibility and round-the-clock surveillance of the surrounding areas. The cameras scan for any movement that resembles smoke and are designed to keep small fires from spreading. The cost of each station is $50,000, which includes installation, maintenance, an analyst team, and customer service.

The program is sponsored by global financier Stephane de Baets, who has agreed to underwrite $40,000 annually for the next five years through RC Ownership LLC. The remaining $10,000 per year will be raised through community fundraisers. Pano AI has developed an algorithm that has been trained with 300 million images and scenarios of wildfire smoke, making it more accurate over time. When the AI detects smoke-like texture and movement in the imagery, an alert is sent to the analyst team. If the alert is deemed actionable, it is forwarded to local fire districts for further assessment and action.

The installation at Elephant Mountain is dependent on securing a helicopter to access the tower. However, delays have been caused by ongoing wildfires in Canada. Despite the setbacks, the location at Elephant Mountain is considered ideal due to its infrastructure and clear view of the Crystal Valley.

Pano AI is already working with the Aspen Fire Department, which was the first fire house in Colorado to partner with the company in 2020. Fire Chief Rick Balentine has seen the benefits of the technology in resource allocation and efficiency. As fire seasons become more extreme due to climate change, early fire detection is crucial year-round. Pano AI plans to operate more than 40 stations in Colorado by the end of the year.

Overall, the partnership between fire departments and Pano AI aims to increase the effectiveness of fire prevention and response, ultimately protecting communities from the devastating effects of wildfires.