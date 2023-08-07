Canva CEO Melanie Perkins Identifies Major Issue with A.I.

Melanie Perkins, CEO of Canva, is concerned about the current state of the A.I. landscape. She believes that it is fragmented and lacks a mainstream consumer product that can perform various tasks. While there are A.I. tools for writing, research, videos, images, coding, and audio, there is no single product that combines all these functionalities.

Canva is a visual communications platform based in Sydney. Perkins and her team recently traveled to Europe and the U.S. to open new offices and meet international teams. During her stop in San Francisco, she shared her thoughts on A.I.

Perkins believes that Canva is well-positioned to address the fragmentation issue. The startup competes with giants like Adobe by offering a consumer-friendly platform that consolidates different aspects of the design industry, including social graphics and video editing.

Canva also integrates A.I. into its platform by providing various A.I.-aided tools. Canva Docs, a rival to Google Docs, uses OpenAI for generative A.I. writing. The platform’s video editing feature utilizes A.I. for the popular “background remover” function, allowing users to remove backgrounds from their videos. Canva users can also access A.I.-generated images.

Canva markets its A.I. tools as “magic,” aligning with the startup’s approachable brand. While Canva may not be the first in the race to incorporate A.I., Perkins envisions an A.I.-powered Canva ecosystem that follows the same path as the company’s initial vision for design.

