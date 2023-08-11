The Challenges of Disinformation in the Age of Technology

The dissemination of disinformation has become a growing concern in recent years due to the rise of innovative technologies. According to a United Nations report in November 2022, these technologies have enabled the rapid spread of vast amounts of content at unprecedented speeds. Similarly, a January 2023 NewsGuard newsletter expressed concern about the potential for toxic misinformation to be disseminated on a large scale through platforms like ChatGPT.

While the concept of disinformation evokes negative images of innocent individuals being targeted by deceitful propagators, there is a debate about how to address this issue effectively. On one hand, some argue that truth-authorities, such as journalists, academics, regulators, and licensed professionals, can play a role in combatting false information. These respected figures offer services aimed at distinguishing truth from falsehood.

On the other hand, there are meta-authorities, experts in the study of censorship, who caution against empowering authorities to limit freedom of speech, except in extreme cases. Prominent thinkers like John Milton, John Stuart Mill, Voltaire, George Orwell, Friedrich Hayek, Jürgen Habermas, Noam Chomsky, and Hannah Arendt have argued that it is more beneficial for truth-authorities to engage in debate to challenge and debunk false claims, rather than resorting to censorship.

The emergence of new technologies has disrupted the balance between the ability to speak persuasively and the ability to critically evaluate information. Proponents of new censorship regimes argue that social media and generative artificial intelligence (A.I.) pose unprecedented dangers in the spread of disinformation. However, it is important to note that historical meta-authority analyses of previous technological advancements still hold relevance today.

Humanity has successfully managed various changes in communication methods throughout history, including language, writing, printing, and more recent innovations like telephones, computers, and the internet. Calibration, the process of estimating the reliability of different sources, has been a key strategy in navigating the vast realm of information. By allowing different sources to criticize each other and assessing their track records, humans have developed methods to assess source reliability.

However, humans tend to prioritize social truths over physical truths when evaluating sources. Prestige and tribal affiliation often influence our choices, which raises concerns about how new technologies like social media and generative A.I. might exacerbate this issue. While it is difficult to predict the exact effects of these technologies, it is clear that granting censorship powers to prestigious and powerful entities would likely worsen the problem of social influence.

Respected authorities should provide insights into the reliability of specific social media and generative A.I. sources and allow individuals to make their own informed choices. By promoting open dialogue and critical evaluation, society can address the challenges posed by disinformation in the age of technology.