The Challenges of Disinformation and the Role of Authorities

Disinformation has become a growing concern with the advancement of innovative technologies, allowing for the rapid dissemination of vast amounts of content. The United Nations, in a November 2022 report, acknowledged the unprecedented volumes of disinformation being spread through these technologies. This concern was reiterated in a January 2023 NewsGuard newsletter, which warned about the potential scale of toxic misinformation spread by ChatGPT.

The concept of disinformation raises important questions about the need to combat false information and the role of authorities in determining truth. While there are respected truth-authorities such as journalists, academics, regulators, and licensed professionals who offer services to distinguish between truth and falsehood, there are also meta-authorities who caution against censorship.

Prominent thinkers like John Milton, John Stuart Mill, Voltaire, George Orwell, Friedrich Hayek, Jürgen Habermas, Noam Chomsky, and Hannah Arendt have highlighted the potential dangers of empowering authorities to limit freedom of expression, except in extreme situations. They argue that it is more beneficial for truth-authorities to argue against false claims rather than censor them. When everyone has the freedom to express their views and critique others, society can collectively discern the truth over time.

However, the emergence of new technologies has disrupted this balance. Social media and generative artificial intelligence (AI) have been identified as sources of unprecedented dangers in disinformation. Some pundits advocate for new censorship regimes to address these risks. Despite their claims of complexity, the advice to entrust these decisions to tech experts is questioned. The historical experiences of meta-authorities regarding censorship remained relevant despite experiencing their own era’s technological advancements.

Humanity has successfully adapted to various transformative technologies throughout history, such as language, writing, printing, and the internet. This has been achieved through calibration—developing strategies to estimate the reliability of sources. Different sources are allowed to criticize each other, and their track records are compared against revealed realities. While calibration may not always be perfect, it can be improved over time.

However, the challenge lies in our inclination to prioritize social truths over physical truths. We often seek association with prestigious and tribe-affiliate sources to gain status and affirmation. It is essential to evaluate whether new talk innovations like social media and generative AI exacerbate this problem, but it is challenging to predict their effects accurately.

What is clear, though, is that the control of institutions overseeing censorship of social media and generative AI would likely favor powerful authorities and tribes. Increasing censorship might worsen the issue of social influence, as emphasized by our historical meta-authorities.

Respected authorities should provide insights into the reliability of specific social media and generative AI sources. However, individuals should retain the freedom to make their own decisions about whom to believe, based on the information provided by these authorities.