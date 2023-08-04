The Impact of AI Tools on Digital Marketers in SEO

The past year has seen a significant increase in the use of AI tools, which has had a profound impact on digital marketers, particularly those in the field of search engine optimization (SEO). Marketers have turned to AI for assistance in content creation, helping to save time and reduce costs, although the results have been mixed.

One pressing question that arises is whether search engines can detect AI-generated content. This question is crucial because it determines whether and how AI can be used effectively in marketing strategies.

While the use of machine-generated or -assisted content creation is not entirely new, its frequency has reached unprecedented levels. News websites, for example, have long relied on data from various sources to swiftly create content. This allows them to break stories first and provide valuable information to readers in a timely manner.

However, there have also been instances of unethical implementation of machine-generated content, referred to as “blackhat” practices. Google has consistently condemned the use of low-effort content spinning generated by Markov chains, as they do not provide any added value.

The popularity of AI-generated content has increased with the introduction of large language models (LLMs) such as GPTx and the fine-tuned AI chatbot, ChatGPT. These tools use a probability distribution to generate text and provide a conversational experience. However, they may also produce incorrect results and contradictory information, known as “hallucinations.”

The issue of generating accurate and valuable AI-written text becomes particularly important in topics related to finances and personal well-being (Your Money, Your Life or YMYL). Major publications like Men’s Health and CNET have faced criticism for publishing factually incorrect AI-generated information, raising concerns about the reliability of such content.

Google has acknowledged the potential of machine-generated content with the introduction of its Multitask Unified Model (MUM). MUM aims to generate complete answers to complex queries using index knowledge. This approach could make certain “long-tail” or zero-volume keyword strategies employed by SEOs irrelevant.

The financial incentive for Google to retain users within its search ecosystem may result in the search engine favoring its own pre-generated answers over external webpages. The value offered by generated text in comparison to what Google can already provide becomes a cost-benefit analysis for the search engine.

As the usage of AI tools like ChatGPT has increased, so has the development of AI content detectors. These tools assess whether text content is AI-generated and present a percentage score indicating their certainty. However, the labeling of this percentage score can lead to confusion, as it often represents the certainty that the entire provided text is AI-generated.

In conclusion, the rise of AI tools in digital marketing, particularly in SEO, has brought both benefits and challenges. The detection and evaluation of AI-generated content, along with its reliability and added value, continue to be important considerations for marketers and search engines alike.