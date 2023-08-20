Muses & Self: A New Exhibition Featuring AI-Generated Poetry Inspired by Allen Ginsberg

In the summer of 1961, the writer William S. Burroughs visited poet Allen Ginsberg in Tangier. Burroughs hadn’t read Ginsberg’s recent poem, “Kaddish,” so he asked for a copy and a pair of scissors. His plan was to cut up the pages and words, reassembling them in a randomized order to “get the meaning out of it.” Ginsberg was initially hurt, but later came to appreciate the experimental cut-up techniques.

Now, a new exhibition called “Muses & Self: Photographs by Allen Ginsberg” at the Fahey/Klein Gallery in Los Angeles showcases Ginsberg’s photography and also features AI-generated poems inspired by his photos. The AI language model creates entirely new works in Ginsberg’s distinctive voice.

The AI-generated poem “Wandering Soul” was inspired by a 1953 photo of Jack Kerouac smoking on a fire escape. The AI describes the clotheslines in the photo as “strung like verse,” a beautiful turn of phrase. The creators of the AI language model, Sasha Stiles and Ross Goodwin, see the AI poems as riffs on Ginsberg’s work, exploring artistic nuances that may be imperceptible to human readers.

While some in the poetry community find the project distasteful, Allen Ginsberg’s estate executor, Peter Hale, believes Ginsberg would have been open to the experimentation and exploring new possibilities. The exhibition includes photographs taken by Ginsberg throughout the 20th century, featuring artists who pushed boundaries to capture the essence of the human spirit.

The exhibition aims to show that 20th-century artists can participate in the digital art revolution without compromising their artistic integrity. The gallery director, Nicholas Fahey, acknowledges that some may find the exhibition controversial, but encourages critics to embrace the innovative approach.

“Muses & Self” demonstrates the intersection of art, technology, and literature, inviting viewers to consider the impact and possibilities of AI-generated poetry inspired by the works of iconic artists like Allen Ginsberg.