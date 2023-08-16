Can Developers Reduce Software TCO with AI?

To reduce total cost of ownership, choose the right abstractions. And if you are looking for generative AI to cut your TCO by writing code, think twice.

Software development has evolved over time, with programming languages becoming more abstracted to make developers’ lives easier. This evolution has led to the use of high-level languages like C, Java, and domain-specific languages like R, SQL, and PL/SQL. Each generation of languages abstracts more complexity from the developer, making it easier to write code with fewer lines.

The development ecosystem has also evolved, with developers using libraries, dependencies, and data platforms to abstract code and provide the same level of features with less written code. This approach helps lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) by reducing the amount of code that needs to be maintained.

Starting a project from scratch without leveraging existing abstractions would be expensive and time-consuming. Using abstractions, such as modern cloud data platforms, can help reduce the maintenance cost by minimizing the amount of code written.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained attention in software development, particularly with large language models (LLMs) that promise to write code. While this may initially reduce the cost of development, it raises concerns about the long-term maintenance and quality of the code generated by AI. Code-generative AI can become technical debt generators, especially for traditional 3GL languages like Scala, as they may introduce unnecessary code or replace existing abstractions.

Instead, developers can benefit from using existing 5GL languages or leveraging generative AI for 4GL languages like SQL, which are more suitable for domain-specific constraints.

In conclusion, developers can reduce software TCO by carefully choosing the right abstractions and leveraging existing tools and ecosystems. While AI-based code generation may have its benefits, it is crucial to consider the long-term implications and cost of maintaining code generated by AI.