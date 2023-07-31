Legislation Introduced to Address Deepfakes in Political Ads

Rep. Yvette Clarke has expressed concerns about the potential weaponization of AI-generated deepfakes in political campaigns. Clarke, who has long warned about the dangers of unchecked AI systems, believes that these deepfakes could be used to create chaos and influence election outcomes. In an effort to address this issue, she has introduced the REAL Political Ads Act, which would require political ads to disclose the use of AI-generated videos or images.

According to Clarke, the proposed legislation is critical to keep pace with AI advancements and prevent further erosion of trust in government. She emphasizes that the goal is not to stifle innovation or infringe on First Amendment rights, but rather to ensure transparency and accountability in political advertising. Clarke acknowledges that Congress may not fully grasp the implications of AI, but she remains hopeful for a serious discussion on the topic.

Clarke’s legislation comes as politicians, including former President Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, have already used generative AI in their campaign material. While most examples have been from one end of the political spectrum, Clarke emphasizes that deepfakes do not have a party affiliation and affect everyone.

The issue of deepfakes is gaining attention at both the state and federal level. Several states have proposed legislation targeting deepfakes used in various contexts, from political campaigns to child sexual abuse materials. Additionally, the White House has recently met with leaders from AI companies to secure voluntary agreements on external testing and watermarks, a move that Clarke commends as a “strong first step” in safeguarding society.

Clarke has been at the forefront of proposed deepfake legislation for years and believes that action is necessary before the technology evolves further. She warns that waiting until the next election cycle could lead to even more advanced AI capabilities being used for deceptive purposes. Clarke’s proposed legislation aims to establish a baseline for conduct on the internet and ensure that political ads disclose their use of AI-generated content.

By addressing the issue of deepfakes in political ads, Clarke hopes to protect the American people from deception and maintain the integrity of political discourse. The REAL Political Ads Act represents her ongoing efforts to mitigate the potential risks associated with AI-generated content in the political arena.