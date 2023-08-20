How Big of a Threat are Acoustic Attacks?

Acoustic attacks, although not widespread, pose a potential threat to cybersecurity. These attacks require the hacker to be in close proximity or connected through video conferencing while the victim types their password. By recording a user’s keystrokes on a laptop, such as an Apple MacBook, researchers have been able to accurately guess what has been typed with up to 95% accuracy. This is made possible through deep learning algorithms, a subset of artificial intelligence, that effectively learn and analyze input data.

With the increasing accessibility of AI algorithms, security experts warn that such attacks have the potential to become a significant threat. The core technology behind these attacks lies in the ability of deep learning algorithms to learn acoustic patterns from recordings and predict what is being typed from other recordings. However, it’s important to note that this threat differs from large language models and generative AI, which can also be used for malicious purposes.

To prevent such security breaches, researchers suggest employing strategies that make it harder for algorithms to predict passwords. This includes mixing up letter cases within words, using combinations of multiple incomplete words with numbers and symbols, and adhering to password rules that require characters to be mixed. Additional safeguards include typing on touchscreens in mute mode or playing sounds while typing.

While acoustic attacks do pose a threat, generative AI is considered to be an even greater concern. Attackers can use large language models and generative AI to create more convincing spear phishing campaigns, which can lead to the loss of personal data. These campaigns involve impersonating individuals or companies to install malware or steal information. The adoption of passwordless logins, such as biometric authentication through fingerprint or facial scans, is suggested as one way to counter these threats. Tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are already working on implementing passwordless logins in mainstream applications in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance.