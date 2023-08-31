The federal government has recently released the latest Intergenerational Report, providing insights into how Australia will change over the next 40 years. One of the key predictions highlighted in the report is that the country will experience an aging population with a higher-skilled workforce living in a hotter environment.

To discuss the implications of these predictions and how we can prepare for the future, Rebekah Blake, Head of Compliance and Investor Relations at VentureCrowd, joins us on Funding Futures. Blake emphasizes the need to take action now to ensure a better future for the next generation.

As the population ages, the workforce will need to adapt to accommodate this change. This means focusing on upskilling and retraining to ensure individuals have the necessary skills to thrive in the job market. Additionally, there will be increased opportunities for older individuals to contribute through mentorship and advisory roles.

However, it is not just the aging population that we need to consider. The Intergenerational Report highlights that Australia will also face a hotter environment in the coming decades. This will have significant implications for our way of life, including the way we work and live.

To mitigate the impact of climate change, it is crucial that we invest in renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. This will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also create new job opportunities in the green energy sector.

In conclusion, the future of the working population and living in a hotter environment requires proactive measures. By investing in upskilling, renewable energy, and sustainable practices, we can ensure a better future for the next generation. It is essential that we take action now to shape the world we want to live in 40 years from now.

Definitions:

– Intergenerational Report: A report released by the government that provides insights into how a country will change over the next few decades.

