The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Racial Bias and Discrimination

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has introduced generative AI tools like ChatGPT, which make automated predictions based on vast amounts of data. However, experts warn that as AI becomes more prevalent, it also amplifies racial bias and discriminatory practices.

Automated predictions made by AI systems are based on historical data, which means they may mirror and perpetuate existing discrimination. A study by Cambridge University reveals that AI technology creates unequal opportunities for marginalized groups. Yet, despite these inequities, 35% of companies currently use AI, and 42% are exploring its future adoption.

Predictive technologies, such as AI, are increasingly used in critical decision-making processes, affecting who gets hired, who receives a loan, and who goes to jail. The lack of transparency in AI tools poses a significant threat to civil rights protections. The scale and speed at which predictive tools are used surpass the decision-making processes of the past, potentially exacerbating racial and economic disparities.

While some believe that AI has the potential to fight against discrimination, others argue that AI systems lack awareness of the impact of race and racism on technological processes and human lives. AI is not inherently racist, but it can be utilized in a discriminatory manner if it is trained on biased data and rules created by humans.

President Biden has announced plans to work with AI development companies to establish guidelines that ensure the safety and trustworthiness of AI systems. However, experts assert that the government is behind in regulating the discriminatory potential of AI. Stronger legislation, oversight, and diversity in AI development are necessary to protect civil rights and liberties.

To address the racial bias and discrimination perpetuated by AI, experts emphasize the need for inclusive tech development, accountability, transparency, and regulatory oversight. Without these changes, current racial inequities could become further entrenched in our digital infrastructure. Joy Buolamwini’s research reveals that AI systems from major tech companies exhibit gender and racial biases, demonstrating the importance of addressing these issues before deploying AI to the public.

In conclusion, while AI offers numerous benefits, it also poses risks by perpetuating racial bias and discriminatory practices. Efforts must be made to address these concerns and ensure that AI technology is developed and utilized responsibly and ethically.