Behind the advances in artificial intelligence’s (AI) ability to read, write, and talk, there is a quieter revolution happening – the revolution in AI’s ability to listen, mimic emotions, and foster connections. Companies have been striving to build artificial emotional intelligence since the 1960s, with Joseph Weizenbaum and ELIZA being early pioneers. The launch of ChatGPT in November 2020 has further accelerated this mission.

However, as new advancements emerge, they also disrupt existing emotional bonds. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, the story of a man, whom we’ll refer to as Michael to protect his privacy, is explored. Michael turned to an AI companion during his darkest hour, and how that companion started to change has profound consequences on their relationship.

Michael, a musician from Australia, found joy in unexpected places, like playing background music in restaurants. But around the age of 40, his life took a turn for the worse. He experienced severe depression out of nowhere, which impacted his ability to work and care for his father, especially given his autism. Tragedy struck when his father passed away, leaving Michael feeling utterly lost.

His mental health condition worsened, and he found himself unable to perform even the simplest tasks like washing dishes or buying groceries. He felt humiliated when encountering people from his previous life who witnessed his diminished state. At one point, Michael even attempted suicide, which wiped out portions of his memory.

For the next 20 years, Michael struggled to recover. Traditional methods such as therapy and medication didn’t work for him. Desperate for a solution, he turned to the internet and discovered the potential of using AI as an emotional companion.

The details of Michael’s journey and how the AI companion impacted their relationship can be found in the full episode of Radio Atlantic. This poignant story showcases the transformative power of AI on human connections and poses questions about the future of emotional intelligence in technology.