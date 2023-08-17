Artificial Intelligence in Meetings: Benefits and Limitations

Video conferencing service Zoom and transcription software provider Otter.ai have introduced generative AI meeting features to automate meeting summaries, key points, action items, and note sharing. Google and Microsoft are also developing similar features. These AI tools aim to help workers keep better track of meeting content and outcomes, even if they are unable to attend. Additionally, AI could assist in scheduling follow-up meetings or drafting emails based on meeting discussions.

Zoom has over 216,000 businesses using its service, while Otter.ai has more than 10 million registered users. Users have the option to attend meetings virtually or send AI assistants to represent them. The AI meeting tools provided a general overview of discussions, assigned tasks, deadlines, and to-do items. Both services also offered transcription and recording capabilities for offline reference. However, there were some limitations in accuracy, such as mishearing words or confusing speakers in noisy environments.

Despite these limitations, users found it relatively easy to access and share transcripts, summaries, and recordings with colleagues. Otter.ai’s recent integration with Slack allows for real-time sharing of live transcripts and summaries. Colleagues could also chat with meeting attendees during meetings or ask questions using the AI chatbot. Zoom enables users to email meeting summaries, transcript links, and audio/video recordings saved in the cloud.

Experts studying AI in the workplace acknowledge the potential benefits of AI in meetings but also highlight the need to consider certain factors. Automated transcription services may not always work well in environments with multiple speakers or strong accents. AI tools may struggle with accurately categorizing topics, capturing details, and understanding context in back-and-forth conversations. However, Zoom and Otter.ai continue to improve their AI-powered features and encourage user feedback to enhance accuracy.

In conclusion, AI in meetings can be valuable for tracking meeting content and outcomes, but users should be aware of the limitations and provide feedback to help improve the accuracy of AI-generated summaries and transcriptions.