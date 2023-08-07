Artificial Intelligence: A Tool for Climate Research and Advocacy

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a widely discussed topic, encompassing various technologies and applications that impact daily life. From self-driving cars to facial recognition software, AI has the potential to revolutionize multiple industries. In Maryland, there is a growing belief among academics, scientists, intellectuals, and environmentalists that AI could play a crucial role in protecting the environment and mitigating climate change.

The Chesapeake Conservancy, a regional non-profit organization based in Annapolis, recognizes the potential of AI in environmental conservation efforts in the Chesapeake Bay region. Joel Dunn, the conservancy’s president and CEO, emphasizes that AI has the power to save the planet. While AI is often associated with advanced technologies like ChatGPT, the conservancy focuses on using AI to assist climate scientists and meteorologists in their work.

Climate scientists and meteorologists rely on machine learning algorithms to improve weather prediction accuracy. Over the past decade, AI has contributed significantly to advancements in weather forecasting. The ability to predict weather patterns more accurately is paramount in addressing climate change and its effects.

The Chesapeake Conservancy has already made strides in leveraging AI for climate research and advocacy. The organization has successfully used AI to map waterways in specific regions and predict locations for future solar energy installations. These initiatives have provided valuable insights that can be expanded upon in numerous ways.

With AI’s help, the conservancy has conducted an extensive study on Maryland’s diminishing forestlands and tree canopy. The findings prompted the introduction of forest protection legislation in the General Assembly for the first time in decades. This success highlights the significant impact AI can have on environmental conservation efforts.

The conservancy has also utilized AI to map wetlands, exceeding the capabilities of existing technologies. By training a machine-learning neural network model, researchers achieved a remarkable accuracy rate of 94% in mapping waterways. This innovative approach allows for a comprehensive and up-to-date understanding of wetlands in the Chesapeake Bay region.

In Maryland, there is a growing realization of the potential of AI in combating climate change. Governor Wes Moore highlights the importance of understanding AI’s role in addressing environmental issues, signaling the state administration’s commitment to exploring AI-based climate solutions.

The Chesapeake Conservancy’s efforts exemplify the application of AI in climate research and advocacy. By embracing emerging technologies and harnessing AI’s capabilities, the conservancy is at the forefront of conservation organizations. As AI continues to evolve, it may provide new avenues for safeguarding the environment and ensuring a sustainable future.