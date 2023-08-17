CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries on Mobile App

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 17, 2023
Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries on Mobile App

Amazon has recently implemented artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance its product review system. The company’s mobile app now features AI-generated “review summaries,” which use chatbot technology to analyze and synthesize numerous comments into concise paragraphs. The aim is to assist customers in making better purchasing decisions.

With a growing ant problem in my apartment, I turned to Amazon in search of the best ant-abatement product. On the platform, there were two leading contenders with over 100,000 reviews. Reading each review was a daunting task, prompting me to explore the AI review summary option.

According to Anastasiya Ghosh, a marketing professor at the University of Arizona specializing in online consumer decision-making, customers tend to gravitate towards products with the most reviews, often only reading a few. Ghosh believes that AI-generated summaries could help mitigate biases stemming from consumers overvaluing recent text reviews.

However, Brett Hollenbeck, a marketing professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, points out that the current review system is flawed due to the prevalence of fake reviews. He suggests that sellers may use AI chatbots to generate even more fake reviews, potentially compromising the accuracy of Amazon’s summary generator. Hollenbeck emphasizes the need for the algorithm to distinguish between authentic and fake feedback.

It remains to be seen whether the new AI-generated review summaries will successfully provide customers with useful information. In the meantime, before relying on AI, I may attempt the tried-and-true method of using sugar and baking soda to combat my ant problem.

(Note: This is a rewritten and reformatted version of the given article, excluding specific details such as author information, contact information, sources, and quotes, while retaining the facts and introducing additional information where applicable.)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

Kansas Governor Implements Statewide Generative AI Policy

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

How Universities are Addressing the Use of ChatGPT in Education

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Building a Positive Safety Culture in Your Pharmacy

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Customer Service: The Rise of Global Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Amazon Introduces AI-Generated Review Summaries on Mobile App

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Slowing Smartphone Sales Predicted for 2023: Boost for Apple

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV in the Works, Says Narrative Director

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments