Artificial Intelligence Can Estimate Age from Chest Radiographs

A recent study has demonstrated that artificial intelligence (AI) is capable of estimating an individual’s age by analyzing chest radiographs. Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University in Japan developed an AI model that can assess chest X-rays to determine a person’s biological age. The findings, published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity journal, revealed that individuals with higher AI-estimated ages were more likely to have chronic diseases.

The study’s lead author, Yasuhito Mitsuyama, stated that the apparent age extracted from chest radiography appears to accurately reflect health conditions beyond chronological age. The researchers aim to further develop this research application to estimate chronic disease severity, predict life expectancy, and forecast potential surgical complications.

To create the AI model, the researchers analyzed over 67,000 chest radiographs obtained from healthy individuals between 2008 and 2011 from different institutions. For these healthy individuals, there was a strong correlation between the AI-estimated age and their chronological age.

The researchers also analyzed more than 34,000 chest radiographs from patients with known diseases. They discovered that the AI-estimated model reported a higher age compared to the person’s actual age for chronic conditions such as hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), liver disease, lung disease, and chronic renal failure. However, there was little correlation with acute diseases like pneumonia, which are recent infections.

The study authors noted that the AI model primarily captures age-related chronic changes rather than acute changes in chest radiography. They explained that this is reasonable since aging is a result of accumulated chronic changes over time.

The researchers believe that this AI model could serve as an indicator for age-related diseases, aiding in early detection and intervention. However, they highlight the need for further research to confirm causality, compare the AI model with other biological age markers, and study diverse ethnic groups.