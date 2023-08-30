Call of Duty Implements AI to Combat Toxic Players in Voice Chats

Game developers are taking action against abusive language online, particularly in the immensely popular shooter franchise, Call of Duty. The publisher, Activision, has partnered with AI startup Modulate to introduce ToxMod, an artificial intelligence feature designed to moderate voice chats in Call of Duty’s online player community.

With ToxMod, Activision aims to address toxic speech in real time, including harmful language, hate speech, discriminatory language, and harassment. The feature is currently available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone in North America, and it is set to expand globally (excluding Asia) when Modern Warfare III is launched on November 10th.

Activision states that ToxMod will complement the existing moderation systems already implemented by the Call of Duty anti-toxicity team. These systems include text-based filtering across 14 languages and a robust in-game player reporting system. The publisher asserts that its current filtering tools have already made a positive impact, with over 1 million accounts being restricted for violating the game franchise’s code of conduct since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in November 2021.

Activision emphasizes the importance of the Call of Duty community’s efforts in combatting disruptive behavior and encourages players to continue reporting any instances of toxicity. The publisher recognizes that while AI can contribute to a safer gaming environment, community involvement remains vital.

Sources: Activision, Decrypt

Defintions:

– Toxic speech: Language that is harmful, offensive, or abusive.

– Hate speech: Speech that promotes violence, discrimination, or hostility towards individuals or groups based on attributes such as race, religion, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation.

– Discriminatory language: Language that unfairly targets or excludes individuals or groups based on their characteristics or beliefs.

– Harassment: Persistent and unwanted behavior that causes distress, annoyance, or intimidation to others.

– Moderation: The act of monitoring and enforcing rules and guidelines within an online community to promote a safe and positive environment.