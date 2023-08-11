Teachers Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Education

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained significant attention for its potential to revolutionize various industries, including education. According to a survey conducted by the Walton Family Foundation, 60% of teachers have incorporated AI-powered tools into their jobs. While there are potential downsides, such as inaccuracies and data privacy concerns, educators are finding ways to use AI to streamline their workflow.

For instance, April Edwards, a 6th grade social studies teacher in Texas, uses AI for lesson planning, presentations, email writing, and creating checklists. She utilizes the embedded AI assistant called “Magic Write” in the graphic design tool Canva to develop comprehensive lesson plans and email templates. Edwards advocates for responsible AI use and plans to introduce it to her students this school year.

Similarly, Mike Kerr, a high school English-learner teacher in Tennessee, utilizes ChatGPT to assist students with reading assignments. By using AI to provide summaries of literature or answer questions, Kerr saves time and helps English learners navigate complex texts. He emphasizes the importance of supervised AI use to ensure accuracy and student engagement.

Dyane Smokorowski, the coordinator of digital literacy and citizenship for Wichita Public Schools in Kansas, aims to streamline feedback on student work through learning management systems like Google Classroom or Canvas. She envisions incorporating AI in teacher-controlled activities that engage students in conversation with ChatGPT, allowing them to become familiar with AI technology.

While AI presents opportunities for efficiency and support in education, Edwards acknowledges the irreplaceable role of teachers. She believes AI is the future of education but emphasizes that it should complement, not replace, the work of educators.

As AI continues to evolve, these teachers emphasize the importance of responsible and purposeful integration in the classroom. Starting with familiar platforms and gradually exploring AI tools can help educators harness the benefits of this technology.