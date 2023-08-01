Using AI to Imagine the Lives of Argentina’s Disappeared Children

Decades after Argentina’s “Dirty War” claimed the lives of an estimated 30,000 people, a social media project in the country has gone viral. Santiago Barros is using AI to generate images of what the children born in captivity to the desaparecidos, victims of the military dictatorship, might look like today. The project aims to shine a light on the ongoing efforts of the organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, made up of women who have been demanding the restitution of their grandchildren since 1977.

Barros used photographs of the parents housed in the Abuelas’ archives and experimented with a generative AI tool called Midjourney. He added an aging filter to imagine what the children would look like today. The AI-generated images are shared on the private Instagram account IAbuelas with the names of the person whose face it resembles and their parents, as well as an estimated date of birth.

Under Rafael Videla and his military junta, Operación Condor was a Fascist government that accused tens of thousands of people of being political dissidents. They were taken to clandestine centers where they were tortured. Their babies, born in captivity, were given away to other families who hid their true identities.

Around 300 grandchildren, now in their forties, still live under false identities and have not been found. The AI-generated images aim to assist in the search for these missing individuals. However, it is important to note that only genetic testing can provide absolute certainty.

The Abuelas organization is also working on an official project to digitize its archive using AI. This will make the documents, photographs, and newspaper cuttings more accessible to the public. While the art initiative has gained worldwide visibility, it is important to remember that it is not a scientific endeavor. The generated images are imaginary and represent only one of many possibilities.

There are limitations to the AI technology used. It tends to show faces with more European traits, which may not accurately represent the real features of the missing grandchildren. The majority of Argentines have European heritage, and the AI tool has not been trained using the faces of Latin American people with Indigenous, Black, or mixed-race features.