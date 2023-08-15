AI Experiment Reduces Contrails by 54%, but Flying Must Still Be Limited

AI technology has been utilized to address the climate impact of contrails, the white clouds formed by airplanes in flight. According to the 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, contrails contribute to over a third of aviation’s global warming impact by trapping heat in the atmosphere. In an experiment conducted by Google Research, American Airlines, and Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy, AI-based predictions, satellite imagery, weather, and flight path data were used to identify routes that avoided the atmospheric conditions necessary for contrail formation. In a series of test flights, pilots successfully reduced contrails by 54%.

Contrails are formed when ice crystals cluster around carbon particles emitted from airplane engines. These clouds can persist anywhere from a few minutes to 18 hours, depending on the atmospheric conditions. By avoiding areas with conditions conducive to contrail formation, the warming effect caused by trapped heat can be minimized.

During the experiment, American Airlines pilots carried out 70 test flights over a period of six months, following routes determined by Google’s AI predictions and contrail models from Breakthrough Energy. Analysis of satellite imagery confirmed a 54% reduction in contrails. However, flights that avoided contrails were found to burn an additional 2% of fuel.

While the reduction of contrails through AI technology is a promising step in mitigating flying’s climate impact, environmental organizations emphasize that it should not be seen as a singular solution. Hannah Lawrence from Stay Grounded, a global network advocating for climate-friendly alternatives to flying, stresses that the focus should also be on urgently reducing air traffic.

While the technological advancements are significant, they must be accompanied by comprehensive measures to address the urgent actions required in response to the climate crisis. Merely reducing contrails is insufficient, as the increased fuel consumption raises concerns about the overall environmental impact. The ultimate goal should be to limit flights and find sustainable alternatives to air travel, as only then can the aviation industry contribute meaningfully to reducing carbon emissions.