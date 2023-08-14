Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Improving Patient Care

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming an inevitable part of healthcare, but the key question is how it will be used and whether it will enhance patient care. Documentation is often seen as a burden, but it is an essential part of the job and the responsibility of healthcare providers. It can either enhance or detract from patient care.

Using AI scribes, however, requires training and time to feel comfortable with the technology and hardware. One concern is how AI will pick up on nonverbal cues and unspoken thoughts of clinicians. To address this, some suggest the use of human scribes to improve patient attention and make practitioners more time-efficient.

When using scribes, whether human or AI, clinicians need to be conscious of adapting their communication with patients. Verbalizing aloud what is being done and observed during patient examinations can help the scribe accurately document information. However, discussing any concerning findings with the patient during the examination may cause alarm. It may be more appropriate to discuss such findings when explaining the treatment plan.

Furthermore, if relying on AI to document medical decision-making, clinicians must ensure that their discussions are robust and comprehensive. They may need to augment the documentation manually after it has been transcribed by the AI scribe. Additionally, considering that patients can review the documentation through Open Notes, clinicians should carefully consider what information is relevant and should be included.

An interesting aspect raised in an article is that providers are not legally obligated to inform patients if their face-to-face conversations are being recorded by AI. Regardless of legal requirements, it is considered best practice to inform patients and give them the option to opt out.

Another key point is that if different providers were to document the same patient encounter, their notes would likely vary. This poses a challenge in evaluating the “accuracy” of AI-generated notes. To address this, training programs have begun simulating patient encounters and having attendees compose notes, allowing for discussions on the quality and potential improvements.

Regardless of the method used to create documentation, whether through AI, human scribes, or voice recognition, it is crucial for providers to thoroughly review, edit, and revise the documents to ensure accuracy. Considering the challenges encountered with copying and pasting, providers should approach AI-driven documentation with caution.

While AI is bound to play a significant role in healthcare documentation, the readiness for complete reliance on it is yet to be determined.