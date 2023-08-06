A parodical open letter has been recently published, drawing inspiration from the alarmist Pause Giant AI Experiments paper. The open letter, signed by various individuals including Elon Musk, humorously calls for a pause in the creation of conductors with lower resistance than copper for a minimum of six months.

The letter aims to highlight the potential challenges that could arise from uncontrolled superconductor experiments. It suggests that the world of physics and technology could be forever altered by these experiments, citing support from scientific institutions and a mention of “Russian anime cat girls.”

The letter also criticizes the planning and management of such experiments, emphasizing that even experts may not fully comprehend, predict, or reliably control the outcome. It playfully takes a jab at figures like Elon Musk and raises concerns about the influence of unelected scientists.

The creators of the parody have added their own humorous touches to the letter. It is hosted on a website called FutureofLiff.org, a playful reference to The Meaning of Liff by Douglas Adams and John Lloyd. Additionally, the letter claims to have 293K signatories, a clever reference to room temperature in Kelvin.

The parody letter features a list of signatories, including individuals with notable titles such as Sir Percival Ferroflux, Magnet Magnate; Countess Valentina Quenchfield, Inheritor Emerald and Copper Mines Company; and Baron Reginald Cryogenius, Executive Director of Superconducting Infrastructure and Cryoplumbing Development.

While the parody letter offers a light-hearted take on the subject, those seeking more serious coverage on superconductors can explore articles on the Messy LK-99 Superconductor Creation Process and recent demonstrations of Superconductors Levitating at Room Temperature.