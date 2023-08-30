Activision Partners with Modulate to Combat Toxicity in Voice Chats

In an effort to address the longstanding issue of toxicity in online gaming communities, Activision has teamed up with Modulate to introduce “in-game voice chat moderation” to their titles. The new moderation system, powered by an AI technology called ToxMod, aims to identify and flag behaviors such as hate speech, discrimination, and harassment in real time.

The initial beta rollout of ToxMod is now available in North America, specifically within the games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. A full worldwide release, excluding Asia, is scheduled for November 10th to coincide with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

While specifics of how ToxMod operates are not entirely disclosed, Modulate’s website explains that the tool “triages voice chat to flag bad behavior, analyzes the nuances of each conversation to determine toxicity, and enables moderators to quickly respond to each incident by supplying relevant and accurate context.” According to Modulate’s CEO, the technology goes beyond transcription and takes into account factors such as a player’s emotions and volume to differentiate between harmful statements and playful banter.

It is worth noting that, at least for now, ToxMod will not directly take action against players based on its findings. Instead, it will provide reports to Activision’s moderators, who will then determine the appropriate course of action. This human involvement is crucial in addressing potential biases that speech recognition systems may exhibit towards users with different racial identities and accents.

The partnership between Activision and Modulate represents a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful gaming environment. By utilizing AI technology to detect and mitigate toxic behavior in voice chats, players can expect a safer and more enjoyable gaming experience in the future.

Definitions:

– ToxMod: AI technology developed by Modulate that identifies behaviors such as hate speech, discrimination, and harassment in real-time.

– Toxicity: Negative, disruptive, or harmful behavior exhibited by individuals in an online gaming community.

Sources:

– [Monica Chin](https://www.theverge.com/users/monica%20chin), The Verge

– Activision

– Modulate