Call of Duty Introduces AI Voice Chat Moderation to Combat Toxicity

Activision has partnered with Modulate to introduce an in-game voice chat AI moderation tool for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, set to launch in November. The new tool, called ToxMod, utilizes AI technology to identify toxic speech, including hate speech, discriminatory language, and harassment, in real-time. This comes as an effort to create a less toxic environment for players.

Currently, Call of Duty employs text-based filtering and player-led reporting to moderate player behavior. However, voice chat moderation has proven to be challenging due to the difficulty of monitoring every Call of Duty voice chat for inappropriate behavior. With the introduction of ToxMod, Activision aims to address this issue and enforce against toxic speech more effectively.

The AI-powered moderation tech will initially only be available to moderate English-speaking users when it launches globally on November 10th, with plans for language expansions in the future. Since the launch of Modern Warfare II, over 1 million Call of Duty player accounts have violated the game’s Code of Conduct, resulting in voice or text chat restrictions. With the inclusion of AI, this number is expected to increase significantly.

Activision states that 20% of players who receive a first warning for toxic behavior do not reoffend. The company is dedicated to combatting toxicity within their games and looks forward to working with the community to create a fair and fun environment.

While the impact of the new AI moderation tool on player behavior remains to be seen, it is expected to make players think twice before engaging in toxic behavior. Players will have the option to disable voice chat if they do not wish to be monitored by the AI system.

Sources: Activision