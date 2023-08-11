California Firefighters Utilize Artificial Intelligence to Spot Wildfires

California firefighters are employing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect wildfires. The ALERTCalifornia AI program, launched recently, uses video feeds from over 1,000 strategically placed cameras across the state to notify first responders about potential wildfire outbreaks. One incident demonstrated the effectiveness of this program when a camera detected a fire in the remote Cleveland National Forest at 3 a.m. With darkness obscuring the smoke, the fire could have spread undetected. However, AI alerted a fire captain who swiftly mobilized around 60 firefighters, and the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

The ALERTCalifornia program was developed by engineers from the University of California San Diego in collaboration with DigitalPath, an AI company from Chico, California. The platform relies on the surveillance cameras installed by public agencies and power utilities, each capable of 360-degree rotation under remote control. Since the launch of the AI program in July, there have been several instances where AI alerted fire captains to fires before any emergency calls were made.

UCSD Professor Neal Driscoll, the principal investigator of ALERTCalifornia, mentioned that the current sample size is too small to draw definite conclusions about the program’s effectiveness. Nevertheless, California Fire (Cal Fire) hopes that this technology can serve as a model for other states and countries to combat wildfires, considering the recent devastating fires in Hawaii, Canada, and the Mediterranean region.

Cal Fire Intelligence Specialist Suzann Leininger plays a vital role in training the AI system. She evaluates recorded video footage to determine if the AI correctly identified a fire. False positives can occur due to various factors including clouds, dust, or vehicles emitting smoky exhaust. By reviewing the AI’s accuracy, the system improves over time. Driscoll mentioned that hundreds of specialists are involved in the process throughout the state, leading to enhanced accuracy in just a few weeks.

In addition to the camera network, the AI platform collects extensive data for fire behavior modeling and environmental studies. This includes aerial surveys to assess vegetation fuels, mapping the Earth’s surface, and gathering infrared and other wavelength data using airplanes and drones. Moreover, the platform measures atmospheric rivers and snowpack during winter months. The gathered data is accessible to private companies and academic researchers and has the potential to redefine AI applications in studying the environment.

The urgency to address the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires due to climate change has prompted the development and adoption of AI technology. By leveraging technology to tackle this widespread problem, even in small ways, scientists and firefighters aim to make a significant impact.