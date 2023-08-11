California Firefighters Use AI to Spot and Respond to Wildfires

California firefighters are utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and respond to wildfires in the state. The ALERTCalifornia AI program, launched last month, uses video feeds from over 1,000 strategically placed cameras across California. The cameras capture footage that is then analyzed by AI algorithms, which alert first responders when a fire is detected, enabling them to mobilize quickly.

One example of the program’s effectiveness occurred when a fire broke out in the Cleveland National Forest in the early hours of the morning. AI technology alerted a fire captain, who promptly called in around 60 firefighters and multiple firefighting vehicles. Within 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished.

Developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with DigitalPath, a California-based company, the AI platform relies on a network of 1,038 cameras installed by public agencies and power utilities throughout the state. These cameras can rotate 360 degrees, allowing remote operators to manipulate their field of view.

Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency, has reported several instances where the AI system detected fires before a 911 call was made. While a comprehensive report is yet to be released, early results show promising outcomes. Neal Driscoll, a geology and geophysics professor at UC San Diego and the principal investigator of ALERTCalifornia, emphasizes that the sample size so far is relatively small.

Cal Fire aims to establish this AI technology as a model for other states and countries facing similar challenges. Recent devastating wildfires in regions like Hawaii, Canada, and the Mediterranean highlight the urgent need for advanced detection systems. The hope is that this technology can be replicated globally to combat the increasing threat of wildfires caused by climate change.

To optimize the AI system’s performance, the platform collects extensive data beyond camera footage. This includes aerial surveys to assess vegetation and map the Earth’s surface beneath the forest canopy. Airplanes and drones collect additional data such as infrared and other wavelength information. Moreover, the platform gathers data during winter to measure atmospheric rivers, snowpack, and burn scars. The data, which is accessible to private companies and academic researchers, has the potential to improve fire behavior modeling and drive further AI applications in environmental research.

As California faces extreme climate conditions, this AI technology provides valuable data to address the pressing issue of wildfires. By leveraging technology, even on a modest scale, the hope is to make a meaningful impact in tackling this escalating problem.