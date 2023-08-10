Coveo Solutions Inc. Wins Best Personalized Shopping Experience at Glossy Fashion Awards

Coveo, a leader in AI platforms, and their customer, Caleres, a global footwear company, have won the Best Personalized Shopping Experience award at the 2023 Glossy Fashion Awards. Caleres implemented Coveo’s AI-powered Relevance Cloud™ to enhance the shopping experience across its brands, including Famous Footwear and Naturalizer. This resulted in improved product discovery and more accurate search results, leading to increased search-driven revenues. The platform’s machine learning-powered product recommendations also contributed to a more personalized shopping experience.

Caleres embarked on a two-year project to migrate its branded websites to the Coveo Relevance Cloud™. Over an 18-month period, they launched nearly one website per month, leveraging Coveo’s AI and machine learning technology to drive search and personalization. The successful implementation of these strategies was key to Caleres’ win at the Glossy Fashion Awards.

The jury panel for the awards included executives from notable fashion brands such as Gucci and Oakley. The winners were chosen based on their initiatives related to sustainability, inclusivity, and personalized shopping experiences. The Glossy Fashion Awards recognized Caleres and Coveo for their impressive achievement in delivering a personalized shopping experience to customers.

Coveo is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences. Their Relevance Cloud™ platform includes analytics and AI model testing capabilities and can easily integrate into various digital user experiences. Coveo has been at the forefront of applying AI in the enterprise and helps leading brands create personalized digital experiences.

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of footwear brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, and Naturalizer. The company operates retail stores, sells through department and specialty stores, and has e-commerce sites. With a legacy spanning over 140 years, Caleres is focused on inspiring people to feel great starting from their feet.

