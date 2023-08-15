AutoSynth: Adding AI-Based Automation Capabilities to the Product Security Lifecycle

C2A Security, the DevSecOps Platform for car manufacturers, suppliers, and EV charging companies, has integrated Generative AI (GenAI) into their EVSec Platform. This integration marks a significant milestone, as C2A Security becomes the first cybersecurity vendor to offer these capabilities in the mobility ecosystem. The integration promises to revolutionize the way products and systems are developed and optimized for security, cost, and time reduction.

GenAI, an artificial intelligence layer built on top of large language models (LLM), has gained recognition across industries for its potential to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, automate software, and improve performance metrics. According to a recent McKinsey survey, 40% of C-level executives plan to increase investment in AI due to advances in GenAI, with one in four executives personally using GenAI tools for work.

C2A Security has developed an infrastructure of Generative AI called AutoSynth, which is agnostic to LLM. This infrastructure sets a new industry standard and enables developers, security engineers, and product leaders to optimize production processes, detect inefficiencies, automate security controls, and prioritize vulnerability response.

The integration of GenAI into the DevSecOps platform is expected to bring transformation and create cutting-edge products that redefine the industry landscape. AutoSynth adds advanced automation to the product security lifecycle, allowing for the resolution of previously unidentified problems. C2A Security aims to achieve extensive automation with AutoSynth.

By utilizing the untapped potential of GenAI in the automotive industry, C2A Security aims to accelerate the innovation lifecycle, reduce time-to-market, and deliver more secure products that exceed customer expectations. Gartner predicts that generative AI will account for 10% of all data produced within the next 18 months, up from less than 1% just 18 months ago.

C2A Security will showcase an Automated Threat Intelligence use case, powered by AutoSynth, at an invite-only launch event during the annual Auto-ISAC Summit in California. The event will demonstrate the capabilities of AutoSynth within the EVSec product DevSecOps platform.

About C2A Security:

C2A Security is a mobility-centric DevSecOps Platform vendor catering to the specific needs of car manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility companies. The company focuses on transforming cybersecurity from a limitation to a value multiplier through advanced automation and compliance. C2A Security was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.