BuzzFeed’s Revenue Declines as it Turns to AI for Solutions

BuzzFeed’s revenue has experienced a significant decline, with Q2 revenue dropping by 27% year over year to $77.9 million from $106.8 million. All three of BuzzFeed’s main revenue streams, including ad revenue, content revenue, and commerce and “other” revenue, saw declines ranging from 17% to 33%. CEO Jonah Peretti informed investors that the outlook for the company is not promising due to diminishing traffic referrals from major tech platforms like Facebook, which have prioritized vertical video.

To counter this trend, BuzzFeed is focusing on leveraging AI-generated content to drive audiences to its owned-and-operated platforms. This marks a departure from the company’s previous reliance on social media for brand exposure. The decline in audience engagement on social media platforms, particularly with written content, has led to reduced monetization opportunities.

BuzzFeed has also experienced a shift in audience attention on various platforms. While still calculating time spent on YouTube and Apple News, BuzzFeed’s share of audience attention on these platforms decreased by 9% in Q2. Furthermore, the company’s relationship with Facebook has significantly diminished, with young people largely abandoning the platform. BuzzFeed now states that it collects an “immaterial amount of advertising revenue” from Facebook.

However, there are more encouraging prospects with TikTok. BuzzFeed has seen success as a publisher partner on the platform, surpassing 1 billion views for the first time. Although the revenue generated from these views was not disclosed, BuzzFeed’s involvement in TikTok’s publisher partner program allows them to earn passive revenue from organically published content.

BuzzFeed aims to drive audiences to its own properties through a focus on breaking news content and the utilization of AI-generated experiences. The company has observed that readers engage with AI-enriched quizzes two to four times longer than non-AI quizzes. As a result, BuzzFeed plans to introduce more AI-powered experiences across its portfolio. It has already employed AI in its cooking publication, Tasty, and launched an AI-powered mixtape album art generator through its Complex brand.

Additionally, BuzzFeed is exploring the use of AI in its first-party data offering, Lighthouse. By categorizing content using AI models, BuzzFeed aims to create contextual ad offerings that will differentiate itself in the post-third-party cookie marketplace.