Marvell Technology Positioned for Growth in the AI Era

Marvell Technology has received an upgrade from B. Riley Securities, which believes the company is poised to benefit from the next wave of AI-led growth. Analyst Craig Ellis raised his rating on Marvell shares from neutral to buy, citing the expected reacceleration of enterprise spending and the easing of inventory-related challenges.

According to Ellis, the upcoming wave of AI and cloud technology adoption will result in significant financial gains for Marvell Technology, leading to strong performance for the company’s shares in the next 12 months. Investors have already been buying into the AI trade, leading to a more than 55% increase in Marvell’s stock price this year.

B. Riley Securities has increased its price target for Marvell shares to $75, representing a potential 30% upside from the previous day’s closing price. Ellis attributes the positive sentiment to signs of increased hyperscale spending in the coming years. This momentum is expected to drive substantial growth in AI-related revenue, with projections of over double the current revenue levels by fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

However, B. Riley Securities acknowledges potential headwinds in the market, including the possibility of weak server and storage spending within enterprise markets. Despite these challenges, Marvell Technology is seen as having strong product cycles, execution capabilities, and AI leverage. The company is also expected to mitigate inventory risk effectively.

With its solid execution and promising outlook, Marvell Technology is well-positioned for margin expansion, revenue growth, and EPS growth. B. Riley Securities anticipates that these factors will drive the company’s shares to new record levels.

Overall, Marvell Technology stands to benefit from the ongoing advancements in AI and cloud technology adoption, making it an attractive investment opportunity in the emerging AI era.