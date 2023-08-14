Top AI Enablers, Adopters, and Adapters Identified by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI has identified the top enablers, adopters, and adapters of artificial intelligence (AI) as the technology continues to transform businesses and the world. The increased promise of AI has led to a surge in shares related to the technology, with Nvidia’s exceptional quarterly results in May generating even more excitement among investors.

Since Nvidia’s release, senior managing director Julian Emanuel compiled a short list of Russell 3000 stocks that mentioned AI in their earnings calls and received positive reactions to their latest reports. These companies also saw upward revisions in their next 12 months’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates, placing them in the top 75% of the index.

Companies like Alphabet and Meta Platforms come as no surprise on this list. Both stocks have experienced substantial growth due to AI demand, with increases of about 48% and 152% respectively since the beginning of the year. EPS estimates for Meta and Alphabet have risen approximately 15% and 5% respectively since the end of May. Alphabet’s management reaffirmed its commitment to AI during their latest quarterly release, emphasizing how they are incorporating AI into their search and advertising. Meta highlighted the rapid growth of AI-driven content recommendations on Facebook’s feed.

Booking Holdings, on the other hand, mentioned how it utilizes AI in personalizing the booking experience. They also showcased their generative AI travel assistant, Penny. Following the report, Booking’s stock rose nearly 8%, and EPS expectations increased by over 4% on a 12-month forward basis. This year, Booking’s stock has risen by almost 60% as consumer travel rebounds.

Several semiconductor and software stocks, along with Nvidia, were also included in Evercore’s list. Arista Networks saw a more than 5% increase in EPS estimates since the end of May, as well as nearly 20% growth driven by strong earnings and positive guidance. MongoDB experienced a substantial 28% surge following exceptional results, with EPS estimates rising by over 44% since the end of May. Other companies like Intel, Pure Storage, JPMorgan Chase, and Domino’s Pizza met Evercore’s criteria.

