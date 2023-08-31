The Power of Artificial Intelligence: Embracing AI to Stay Relevant in Business

In a lecture titled “Seizing the AI Moment: How Leaders Can Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence,” tech entrepreneur Ken Parker emphasized the need for businesses to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations to remain relevant in today’s digital landscape. Parker, the co-founder and CEO of NextThought, compared the significance of AI to major technological breakthroughs such as the release of Windows 95, the dot-com revolution, and the advent of smartphones.

A key AI tool that Parker highlighted was ChatGPT, a program that can summarize scripts, presentations, and documents. With AI serving as an unpaid assistant, businesses can become more productive and efficient. ChatGPT also has the potential to revolutionize customer service, providing more informed and versatile support.

Despite the potential benefits, Parker acknowledged that many businesspeople are still unsure of how to utilize ChatGPT and other AI tools effectively. However, he believes that as awareness and understanding grow, more businesses will adopt AI technologies to drive innovation.

Parker demonstrated the simple process of engaging ChatGPT during his talk, projecting the program on a screen and providing an imaginary prompt. The program generated a list of suggestions tailored to the fictional company’s needs, showcasing how even a casual user can harness AI in their work.

Scott Martin, the president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, praised the potential of AI to enhance productivity and commented that the Chamber of Commerce has already begun using ChatGPT to improve efficiency. Other attendees, such as realtor Sarah Neal, expressed their curiosity about AI’s moral and ethical implications while recognizing its undeniable usefulness.

Furthermore, AI has the potential to benefit job seekers. Companies like Brio Data Group have developed AI systems that connect individuals to career pathways they may not have otherwise known about, helping match people to jobs that align with their skills and interests.

The conference attendees acknowledged that AI offers a vast realm of untapped possibilities. While there are concerns about AI being a Pandora’s Box, they are eager to learn and explore the potential of this transformative technology.

Sources: Norman Chamber of Commerce, Ken Parker, Scott Martin